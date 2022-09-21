Men charged after truck, tools stolen from construction site: N.S. RCMP

Two men are facing charges in relation to a break-and-enter Sunday in Antigonish, N.S.

Around 7:40 a.m., the RCMP responded to a break-in at a construction site on Highway 7.

According to an RCMP news release, two suspects were seen stealing a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck just before 6 a.m. that day.

Police say one suspect fled in the truck, which was hooked to an enclosed trailer filled with tools, and the other fled in a red Ford Ranger pick-up.

Around 10:15 a.m., an officer saw the two pick-ups driving fast down Highway 347 in McPherson Mills.

“Before an RCMP officer could attempt a traffic stop on the vehicles, the Ford Ranger lost control and left the roadway,” reads the news release.

The crash launched tools from the truck’s bed into the air, which then struck the RCMP officer’s vehicle -- causing “significant damage.”

According to the release, the driver of the Ford, a 30-year-old man from Pictou Landing, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested once at the hospital. The RCMP officer was not hurt.

A short time later, with help from witnesses, the RCMP arrested a 36-year-old Trenton man who came out of the woods near the crash site. Officers then located the stolen Chevrolet. The man was taken to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody.

Arthur William Cross, 30, of Pictou Landing, has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

possession of property obtained by crime

driving while prohibited

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Cross was remanded and was set to appear in Pictou provincial court Wednesday.

Steven Matthew Wilson, 36, of Trenton, has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Wilson appeared in Antigonish provincial court on Tuesday and was released on conditions by the court. He is due in Antigonish provincial court on Oct. 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

The stolen trailer was recovered.

The police investigation is ongoing.