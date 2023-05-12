Men charged, drugs seized after Richmond, P.E.I., incident: RCMP

Two men are facing charges, including trafficking, impaired driving and assaulting a police officer, after an incident in Richmond, P.E.I.

Prince District RCMP responded to a complaint of a car blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for extended periods of time at a local gas station on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

According to RCMP, officers found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. In the process, police say one officer was struck by the driver.

Officers seized cash, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of methamphetamine pills from the vehicle, says RCMP.

James Patrick Sudsbury, 30, has been charged with:

assault on police

operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

failure to comply with probation order

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Lance Robert Smith, 41, has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Both men were held ahead of a bail hearing on Thursday. Smith was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Summerside provincial court on May 24. Sudsbury was held in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance in court Friday.