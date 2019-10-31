HALIFAX -- Two men charged in the death of a man found unconscious in uptown Saint John last weekend have been released from custody.

Gordon Mitchell McMillan, 23, and Garett Edward Johnston, 22, have each been charged with manslaughter.

Police say the men, who are both from Rothesay, appeared in court Thursday morning. They were released from custody on court-issued conditions.

The charges follow the death of a man, who was found unconscious in the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The 59-year-old man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital on Sunday. He has not been identified.

McMillan and Johnston are due back in court on Dec. 6 for election and plea.