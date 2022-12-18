Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students

It came as a shock to Paige Ellbogen and Claire Montgomery when they received a call from Dalhousie University about a meningococcal disease outbreak at their Halifax residence.

The shock later turned to worry when they learned their friend was hospitalized.

“We found out she was in the hospital and they told us that we needed to take some prevention and antibiotics to ensure that we are not going to catch anything,” said Ellbogen.

While their friend has been discharged from the hospital, Nova Scotia Health confirmed another student died. Close contacts were notified and Public Health offered vaccines on Friday and Saturday.

“All Shirreff [residence] people can get it. You just have to say you’re from Shirreff.” said Montgomery.

Meningitis can be caused by several different viruses, bacteria, and fungi. According to the Nova Scotia Regional Medical Officer of Health Dr. Cristin Mueke, meningococcal disease is caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitis. It is a rare and more serious infection.

“It makes its way into our central nervous system, which is our brain and spinal cord, or it makes its way into the blood stream where it can also cause an infection,” said Mueke.

In the last month, cases of meningococcal disease have appeared in Saint Mary’s University, Dalhousie University and an elementary school in Westville.

With it being flu season, Public Health said everyone should be taking precautions.

“It’s important that people get their flu shots and are washing their hands frequently, not sharing water bottles, and covering your mouth and nose when you cough,” said Mueke.

Ellbogen and Montgomery said they’ve noticed their peers in residence being more careful.

“A lot of people have changed their flights so they can get out as soon as people. You can definitely see a shift. Some people are wearing masks and no one seems to be going to the cafeteria,” they said.

In a statement, the post-secondary institution said, “Public Health and Dalhousie University are working closely together to support our community. Public Health leads the investigation and response into communicable diseases and the university is supporting in any way.”

Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.