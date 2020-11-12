HALIFAX -- COVID rules prevented many veterans from attending Remembrance Day services.

Legions, however, did host smaller gatherings and that’s where one merchant mariner who served during the Korean War, says he lost his medals.

He’s now relying on the kindness of whoever found them to turn them in.

Robert Bouchie says he was wearing his medals during a small get-together at the Vimy Legion in Halifax on Remembrance Day and that was the last time he saw them.

"Some reason or other, this jacket tore the flags off," Bouchie said.

After the gathering, Bouchie says he left in a taxi and went straight home.

He was wearing the Merchant Navy Medal, a Canadian and British flag, the Peregrine and the Vimy Legion Medal of Service.

"I can’t replace them, there’s no way," Bouchie said.

Bouchie worked as an oiler during the Korean War. His job was to keep the ship's engine clean and running. He was barely 13 years old at the time.

Bouchie says the medals are special, and he is even willing to pay to get them back.

"I’m talking, maybe not much, $100," Bouchie said.

Dave Rhodenizer, the first vice-president of Vimy Legion 26, says whoever has them should return them.

"I know one thing," Rhodenizer said. "They cannot be sold, so if they do find them, I’d like to see them show them back here at the Vimy or at the White Ensign Legion."

When Remembrance Day is over, Bouchie always puts his medals away until the following year. He’s hoping he’ll have his own medals to proudly wear again next Remembrance Day.

Rhodenizer says lost medals can be replaced, however Bouchie says he’d like to have the ones he earned, not a replica.