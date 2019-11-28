HALIFAX -- Some schools in the Maritimes are closed and police are warning about slippery roads as a messy mix of rain and snow sweeps through the region.

All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed for the day, as well as Francophone South schools in Saint John and Quispamsis. In Nova Scotia, schools in the Municipality of East Hants are closed.

The wet and wintry weather is also affecting transportation, with police across the Maritimes warning motorists about poor road conditions.

Thursday morning, the RCMP noted travel wasn’t recommended from Woodstock to the U.S. border and the Trans-Canada Highway between Woodstock and Longs Creek.

Thursday afternoon, police in the Halifax area said road conditions were deteriorating on the 100-series of highways.

Firefighters of Nova Scotia reported on Twitter that there have been a number of collisions on 100-series highways due to the weather.

There is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured.

Many airports in the region are also reporting delays.