Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect

Another messy mix of weather has closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.

Almost all of Nova Scotia is under a rainfall warning, calling for amounts up to 40 mm. The rain is expected to taper to showers in the afternoon over western areas of the province and over eastern areas Monday evening.

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the rain combined with melting snow may lead to instances of localized flooding.

Special weather statements are in effect in Colchester County North and Colchester County - Cobequid Bay, calling for a mix of snow, rain and a risk of freezing rain.

Snowfall warnings are in effect in Cumberland County, cautioning of heavier snowfall, also with a risk of freezing rain.

All schools in Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County, and the Municipality of East Hants are closed.

And a Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect in Inverness County - Mabou and north, where winds may reach up to 90 km/h late Monday afternoon until the evening.

Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School in the highlands are closed.

Snowfall warnings are in effect in southern and eastern New Brunswick, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow. The majority of school closures are in the south and eastern areas of the province.

Poor road conditions were reported in Saint John and Fredericton Monday morning.

Pretty slick in downtown Fredericton right now pic.twitter.com/pVp9riJZBZ — Alyson Samson (@alysonsamsonNB) January 23, 2023

In P.E.I., snowfall warnings are in effect in Prince and Queen Counties, with a special weather statement in Kings County. The eastern area of the island is expected to get more of a mix of snow and rain.

Schools are closed across the province.

POWER

Nova Scotia Power was reporting a large outage in the New Ross, N.S., area Monday morning.

More than 1,000 customers lost power just before 5 a.m. due to “heavy snowfall.” Power was restored around 9 a.m.

The utility says heavy snowfall is also responsible for other smaller outages across the province.

Nova Scotia Power says heavy rain caused a large outage outside Amherst, N.S., around 9 a.m. It is estimated that power in the area will be restored around noon.

TRAVEL

Marine Atlantic says the 11:45 a.m. crossing from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., is now scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. due to impending weather conditions.