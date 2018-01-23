

CTV Atlantic





A messy mix of snow and rain prompted a number of school closures and made for dangerous driving conditions during the commute Tuesday morning.

Classes were cancelled Tuesday at all English and French public schools in New Brunswick, along with classes at some NBCC campuses.

French and English public schools on Prince Edward Island decided to dismiss students three hours early in anticipation of freezing rain.

In Nova Scotia, schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board, Annapolis Valley Regional School Board, and South Shore Regional School Board decided to close for the day. Schools in the Strait Regional School Board started dismissing students at 1 p.m.

Slippery, slushy roads made for a tricky morning commute in the Halifax area, with police responding to a number of collisions.

Some drivers on Highway 101 and Highway 102 reported that it took them nearly two hours to drive into the city.

Several Halifax Transit buses were delayed or operating on snow plans Tuesday morning.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all of Tuesday’s sailings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney, due to high winds and rough sea conditions.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for much of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick. Environment Canada has also issued rainfall warnings for parts of Nova Scotia, saying the storm could drop up to 35 millimetres before it ends Wednesday morning.

The weather agency says most of New Brunswick could see between four and eight hours of ice pellets and freezing rain later Tuesday, before it changes to rain.