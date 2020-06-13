HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 45-year-old Meteghan, N.S. man with child pornography charges.

Police say on October 12, 2019, members of the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with members of the Meteghan RCMP, Yarmouth/Clare RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, RCMP Digital Forensic Services and the RCMP Nova Scotia Cybercrime Unit searched a home in Meteghan.

Investigators had received a tip from a social media application that child pornography was being stored on their service.

On March 11, 2020, 45-year-old Remi Andre Comeau of Meteghan, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Black was released and is scheduled to appear before the courts on August 21, 2020.