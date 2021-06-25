HALIFAX -- The Meteghan RCMP says it has charged a 44-year-old man with careless use of a firearm after a search of a home in Maxwellton, N.S. on Thursday.

Police say they searched a home on Thursday morning after getting a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Police found a loaded handgun, numerous rifles, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash, the RCMP said in a news release.

The man was arrested at the scene and released with conditions. He will appear in court at a later date.