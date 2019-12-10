HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's auditor general is raising concerns about shortcomings in systems to prevent potential fraud and avoid mistakes in the largest capital project in the province's history.

In a report released today, Michael Pickup delved into details on the management of a $2-billion project that includes an expansion of the Halifax Infirmary and the construction of a new community outpatient centre.

He criticized the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for failing to carry out all recommendations received last year from its own consultant to improve governance and ensure the project's completion as a public-private partnership.

His report found of the consultant's 18 recommendations, 11 weren't completed, including seven considered critical to the project.

Pickup also says the project lacked clear methods for assessing fraud risks, including a fraud policy, a code of ethics, fraud awareness training and processes to monitor ongoing risks.

Pickup calls the lack of attention to fraud risks "concerning."

