Miꞌkmaw poet Rita Joe honoured at Eskasoni Eagles Game

Miꞌkmaw poet and residential school survivor Rita Joe was honoured at the Eskasoni Eagles game against the Strait Pirates Sunday evening at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial arena in Eskasoni, N.S.

Rita was a member of the We’koqma’q community.

She published her first collection of poetry, called "Poems of Rita Joe," in 1978.

Rita later published six more books paving the way for other Mi'kmaq authors.

Rita is recognized as the poet laureate of the Mi’kmaq.

The opening ceremonies highlighted truth and reconciliation education.

Eskasoni Eagles players were also wearing Every Child Matters jerseys and the Strait Pirates wore red jerseys to honour the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

Live commentary of the game was led by Chief Leroy Denny and Darren Stevens.