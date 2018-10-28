

MEMBERTOU, N.S. -- Legalized cannabis could open new business opportunities for Nova Scotia’s 13 Mi’Kmaq communities.

Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation says the communities could see economic benefits from producing and selling marijuana.

“It could be quite substantial; it would certainly help their bottom line. Get their own source revenues and with that, they could do a lot of community projects that are dearly needed,” said Paul.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’Kmaq chiefs issued a news release shortly after legalization saying they see it as a governance issue.

They say they have the right to develop laws that address the controls of intoxicants on reserve and that their goal is to work with the government, who holds the monopoly on cannabis retail.

“We’re continuing our talks with them, and we’re hoping to convince them that this would be a good thing to do,” said Paul.

Paul says one positive step already made is partnership announced between the assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’Kmaq chiefs and a cannabis production company with a facility in Lower Sackville.

“We’re committed to entering the industry,” he said.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald