Mi'kmaq students, educators reclaim language within schools

Indigenous educators and students are taking back their talk with a teaching tool to reclaim a language taken away from past generations.

"We have less than 8,000 speakers left in the world," said Katani Julian, Mi'kmaw language and culture consultant.

Julian is also a ventriloquist and is combining the skills to teach the language at the Mi'kmaq Immersion School in Eskasoni, the largest Mi'kmaq community east of Montreal.

"Piper is like a little old lady, if you don't mind the expression. She speaks at the proficiency of an adult," said Julian.

The school's principal, Elaine Denny, says many children come to the school with minimal, or no back ground in their native language. She says the biggest challenges tend to come when the students leave for the day.

"When they get home, I don't know, you know? I think the language should be reinforced at home, but I'm not sure if that's happening," said Denny.

Staff and students are also dealing with the loss of a former teacher, Angie Stevens, who had assisted in preserving the language.

"She was very passionate with the Mi'kmaw language. We called her the Mi'kmaq warrior," said Denny.

Stevens passed suddenly Sept. 12, and the principal says she worked that very day.

"We're trying to move forward without her, but we're going to honour her every day by speaking the language. When I do my announcements, that's what I add, 'Miss Angie would want you to speak Mi'kmaq," said Denny.

Mi'kmaq Immersion School ends in the third grade. School staff say they would like immersion to be offered until students graduate.

Until then, principal Denny says the importance of what you might call 'homework' needs repeating.

"I want to have the support at their homes. That's the most important, and that's what's missing here. It's the missing link," said Denny.

Back in the summer, an historic proclamation was made to officially recognize Mi'kmaw as Nova Scotia's first language. The act will become provincial legislation Oct. 1, also known as Treaty Day.

"Our language will be visible. It will be able to be learned in all schools, not just Mi'kmaq schools, not just Mi'kmaq communities, but the whole province," said Chief Leroy Denny.