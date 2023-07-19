Mi’kmaw canoe and kayak racers relish the chance to compete in first NAIG event

Team Mi’kmaw Nova Scotia canoe and kayak racers Cadence Whynchat, Callum Whynchat, and Cole Prosper are racing in their first North American Indigenous Games. (Left to right) (Courtesy: Jesse Thomas) Team Mi’kmaw Nova Scotia canoe and kayak racers Cadence Whynchat, Callum Whynchat, and Cole Prosper are racing in their first North American Indigenous Games. (Left to right) (Courtesy: Jesse Thomas)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island