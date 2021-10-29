Mi'kmaw will be recognized as first language of N.S. under proposed legislation

HALIFAX -

Mi'kmaw will be recognized as the first language of Nova Scotia under legislation that is expected to be tabled next spring.

With the number of people who can speak Mi'kmaw in rapid decline, Nova Scotia's Office of L'nu Affairs announced Friday that the province hopes to preserve, revitalize, and promote the Mi'kmaw language.

The provincial government said in a news release that it will work with Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, the collective voice for Mi'kmaw education, and other Mi'kmaw organizations and communities to develop legislation to breathe new life into the language it says is "at risk."

"I am overjoyed and anticipate only good things to come from the work we set out to do," Blaire Gould, the executive director of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey said in the news release. "We need to work hard for the survival of our language and our ways of being and knowing for our children and future generations. The original language of this land is Mi'kmaw and it is our intention to restore this language for all generations whether you live in community or in urban settings."

There are many Mi'kmaw language speakers who are teaching and preserving the language in schools and communities and the province has pledged to support them and help educate Nova Scotians about treaties signed between the Mi'kmaw and European settlers.

"Language is a fundamental aspect of cultural identity and the Mi'kmaw language reflects the culture of the First Peoples of this province," said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L'nu Affairs, said in a news release. "Mi'kmaw language revitalization is critical to understanding and preserving Mi'kmaw culture and supports ongoing reconciliation."

Chief Leroy Denny of Eskasoni First Nation, who is also the chair of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, says this is a pivotal step in the revitalization and retention of the Mi'kmaw language.

"It is imperative for reconciliation that the Mi'kmaw language be seen and heard across the entire province," Denny said in the news release. "It is also important for society at large to see the importance of the preservation and protection of the Mi'kmaw language."

Jasmine Ma'sl, who is a language teacher in Potlotek First Nation, says the state of the language of her ancestors is constantly on her mind.

"In this crucial time for the Mi'kmaw language, recognizing Mi'kmaw as the first language of Nova Scotia could help to prevent the extinction of the land's natural language, to heal the youth through the reclamation of our identities, and to ensure that the efforts of those who fought to preserve the language haven't been in vain," Ma'sl said in the news release.

Elder Silipay Denny of Eskasoni First Nation, who is the oldest Mi'kmaw Elder in Nova Scotia, is pleased with the news.

"It's the right thing to do because the language comes from this land, and from the people," Elder Denny said. "People are losing our language, and it's been a long fight to keep it alive. This legislation will reinforce the importance of us and our language.