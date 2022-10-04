Michael Bublé bringing his 'Higher' tour to the Maritimes after more than two-year delay

Michael Bublé fans in the Maritimes have been waiting more than two years for the Canadian crooner to perform in the region, and now the wait is almost over.

During a recent interview with CTV Atlantic, Bublé said he wants to give fans his greatest live show yet.

“More than me loving what I do, I love who I do it for, and so that makes me even better at that,” he said. “I think I’ve put together an incredible show, really maybe best productions on the planet, and I think people are gonna lose their minds.”

The singer’s “Higher” world tour brings him back home to Canada this month, including Maritime shows in Moncton and Halifax.

“I think I’m more nervous for Canada than I am for anywhere else,” said Bublé. “I think they can expect to be proud of their boy.”

When asked whether he fits any Canadian stereotypes, Bublé responded:

“Oh, I think self-deprecating humour, empathy. I think there’s a sort of kindness and a classiness that comes with being from our gorgeous country.”

Bublé’s Canadian fans have waited a long time for his upcoming rescheduled shows, which were originally set for May 2020.

His tour is in support of his 11th studio album – also called “Higher” – which features a mix of original and classic songs, like “Valentine,” which was produced by Paul McCartney.

“There are times when you work your butt off and everything should work and it doesn’t,” Bublé said. “Or things don’t come together and then there’s times for whatever reason you put a beautiful group of people together and everything just turns out better than you could have ever expected -- and for me that’s how it was.”

Aside from music, Bublé also has a large social media following on TikTok and Instagram, where he often features his four children with actress Luisana Lopilato.

“It is a lot and I love it and it’s chaos and it’s wonderful,” said Bublé.

Tickets are still available for Bublé’s shows at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Oct. 21 and the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Oct. 22.