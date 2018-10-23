

Michelin Canada has announced two new projects it says will create 150 new jobs at its Pictou County site.

The tire company says production will soon begin on a new winter tire line and an “innovative semi-finished manufacturing process” will also be installed at the site in Granton, N.S.

In addition to creating 150 new jobs, the projects will also allow 200 temporary jobs that were slated to end in May 2020 to become permanent positions.

Production on the new winter tire line will begin in 2019. Roughly 130 new employees will be hired for the $9-million project, starting immediately.

Michelin says the second project, valued at $12 million, will include state-of-the art equipment, building renovations, and new storage facilities. The project will span 2019–2020 and will add 20 new employees to the Pictou County site. Hiring will begin in mid-2019.

Michelin says the new hires will bring the total number of employees at the Pictou County site to 820.

The Nova Scotia government is supporting the projects with an innovation rebate through Nova Scotia Business Inc. It says Michelin is eligible to earn a maximum innovation rebate of $3,569,500 upon completion of the projects, based on eligible capital spending of $14,278,000.

Michelin has been manufacturing in Nova Scotia for almost 50 years. The Granton site opened in 1971.