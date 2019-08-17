

CTV Atlantic





Pictou District RCMP is investigating after a mid-day house fire claimed the life of one person.

Police responded to a call just before 6 p.m. on Friday with reports of a home on fire on Highway 347 in Willowdale, N.S.

When police arrived, they learned the main level of the home had collapsed into the basement, and a vehicle near the residence was completely destroyed by fire.

RCMP did confirm the remains of one person were located inside the home.

One lane of the highway was closed until late Friday night, but has since re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.