

CTV Atlantic





A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 27-year-old man was stabbed during an alleged altercation in Middleton, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP responded to a report of a fight in front of a home on Main Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police allege one man was stabbed during the fight.

The man was taken to the Soldier’s Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to the Valley Regional Hospital.

Police located and arrested a suspect a short time later.

Martin Andrew Ross of Middleton appeared in Digby provincial court on Monday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Aug. 10.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.



