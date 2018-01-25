

A mainly snow-free winter season in several areas of the Maritimes has inconvenienced those depending on the white stuff to rack in the green stuff.

Larry Adair has operated a wilderness lodge for more than two decades. This winter, the wilderness in southern New Brunswick has only a light dusting of snow.

As a result, a series of trails in his area made for snowmobiling, snowshoeing and cross country skiing are mostly trails of rock and ice.

Adair is trying to keep a sense of humour.

"You do your sixth sense and your vision and you visualize what it should be like, instead of what it is," says Adair.

But Adair does believe the local economy is taking a hit.

“We have a four-season environment here, and we need all four seasons to make it work," he says.

Though southwestern New Brunswick has seen a bit of snow, most of it has been washed away by torrential rain and mild temperatures.

"I really enjoy getting out and snowshoeing with my wife, but I tried them on once and didn't get very far because of the lack of snow," says outdoor enthusiast Geoff Spear.

The trails in nearby Rockwood Park are also snow free. However, many remain optimistic.

"A few years ago when we got all that snow, it actually didn't come until February. So the winter is not over yet," says naturalist Emilie Murphy.

That’s the hope of anyone who relies on snow for a living.

"So you have a good winter, you have a bad winter. Usually if you have a bad season, then you are going to pick it up in another season," says Adair.

