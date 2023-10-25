Milder October temperatures run into the weekend; Halloween weather outlook

A persistent southwest wind will keep temperatures in the Maritimes on the milder side through Saturday.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach the high-teens and even low-20s with a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures then cool a few degrees on Friday with increasing cloudiness for the region and showers for both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Mild-late October temperatures extend into Saturday in the Maritimes.

We are back to a region-wide mix of sun and cloud Saturday, and it may end up being the warmest day of the set. Highs on Saturday are expected to be up in the high-teens and low-20s. Keep in mind average high temperatures for late October in the Maritimes are 10 to 12 degrees.

Change arrives on Sunday. A northwest wind will bring the return of seasonally cool conditions. After that, a low-pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States brings us a rainy Monday.

A change to a northwest wind cools temperatures for Sunday and early next week in the Maritimes.

That brings us up to Halloween. The Monday system is the one to watch for the Halloween forecast. As long as it moves through on Monday, it should keep steadier rain out of the Tuesday forecast. It would leave us in a blustery northwest wind, so I would plan for temperatures on the chilly side for Halloween evening. It's still a fair way out into the extended forecast, but I’d say low-to-mid single digits for much of the Maritimes is a strong possibility for Tuesday evening.

Behind the rainy Monday system, conditions look chilly and blustery for Halloween evening in the Maritimes with a low chance of showers.

For weather conditions, that outlook would favour a partly cloudy sky or possible clearing. I’d also keep a low chance of showers in the forecast for now, with about a 30-40 per cent chance of showers for any given community.

The Full “Hunters” Moon is on Oct. 28, so while not completely full it should still be near 90 per cent illuminated as it rises over the eastern horizon Tuesday evening.