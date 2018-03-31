

After some challenging weather, the majority of Maritime ski hills were open for the spring long weekend.

Skiers took in sunshine and warm weather for one final run in Waterford, N.B., Saturday.

“Well we definitely ended on a high note,” said one skier. “For being this late in the season it’s pretty great skiing,” said another.

Staff at Poley Mountain ski hill said they were thrilled to be able to reach the long Easter weekend.

“That will give us 92 days, we're pretty happy, that's an average ski season,” said general manager Bill Anderson.

Every ski hill in the region was able to open Saturday except for Ski Martock and Ski Ben Eoin in Nova Scotia. The two were closed over the past week.

Many in New Brunswick said they were trying to get the most out of what has been a complicated year for weather conditions.

Anderson said December’s weather was great for the ski season and they were able to open as scheduled. But, Jan. 13 a winter storm hit causing delays.

“Everything fell apart for six weeks,” he said. “We've never in my days seen ten inches of rain here and you know 16 degree temperature and 100 kilometre wind, even last Monday it was minus 18, that was the end of March… January it was plus 17…there's no controlling the weather.”

Anderson said the snow arrived just in time after March delivered multiple Nor’easters. He said once the snow was back the season was better than ever.

“I don’t think you could go down and say it’s a good year, but we finished really strong and that makes people happy going through into the next season,” Anderson said. “We got people who are buying season passes for next year who've never had passes before and people are renewing their lockers which are good for next year, so the atmosphere is great to go forward to next year.”

