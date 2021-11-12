Military medals stolen from Halifax hotel room on Remembrance Day: Police

HALIFAX -

Police say military medals, along with other items, were stolen from a hotel room in downtown Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police says between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. someone broke into a fourth floor room at the Lord Nelson Hotel and stole electronics, jewelry and military medals.

"The medals are described as the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) with silver bar, Special Service Medal (SSM) with NATO bar, 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal, and Canadian Forces’ Decoration (CD) with two bars," says the police report.

The investigation is in the early stages and police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.