HALIFAX -- Pictou District RCMP have charged a 40-year-old man from Millbrook, N.S. with assault and weapons charges following an incident on Saturday.

Police say at 10:35 p.m. on August 8, officers were called to an assault at a home on Nelson Road in Millbrook.

Police say the man allegedly assaulted a woman, made threats towards the police and was in possession of firearms. The victim left the home on foot and called 911. Three other people remained in the home at the time police were called.

Police say as they were setting up containment around the home, they heard gun shots coming from the home that they believe were fired in their direction.

A few minutes later, a vehicle containing a female driver and male passenger left the home and approached police. Police determined the suspect was still in the home, and took the female driver and male passenger to the Pictou RCMP Detachment, where they were later released.

At approximately 4 a.m., officers approached the home. The suspect stood on the deck of the home and refused to follow police commands. Police used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) on the suspect and arrested him without further incident. He was transported to hospital for minor injuries.

A second woman also came out from the home and was transported to the Pictou Detachment.

Jason Sterling Carpenter, 40, was remanded into custody and is charged with assault, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats, unsafe storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Carpenter is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.