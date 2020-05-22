HALIFAX -- A Millbrook, N.S., man has been charged with aggravated assault, after another man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained during an altercation Tuesday.

Millbrook RCMP say, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to a home in Millbrook after receiving a complaint that a man had been severely injured during an altercation.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital via LifeFlight. He remained in hospital as of Friday.

Lloyd Paul, 28, of Millbrook was arrested a short time later and remanded into custody.

Paul appeared in court on Friday and was charged with aggravated assault. He has been released on conditions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.