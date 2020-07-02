HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old Millbrook First Nation man is facing charges of aggravated assault following a violent altercation on Monday that sent another man to hospital with serious injuries.

Millbrook RCMP responded to a call of an injured man requiring assistance shortly after midnight on June 29. Upon arriving, the RCMP determined the man had been injured during an altercation with another man.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A short time later, police arrested 31-year-old Aaron Joseph Cope of Millbrook First Nation.

Cope faces one count of aggravated assault and two counts of breach of probation. He appeared in Truro provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.