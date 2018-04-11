

CTV Atlantic





An airport that’s notorious for being fogged in is about to get new lighting and runway improvements, making it safer to land during extreme weather.

Millions of dollars, some federal and some provincial, were announced on Wednesday for the Saint John Airport.

Repaving is scheduled to begin this summer, in addition to the installation of LED lights along the sides of runways and down the centre.

All of it is designed to help pilots navigate at one of the country’s foggiest airports.

“It is the third foggiest airport in Canada,” says Saint John Airport CEO Derrick Stanford. “We do have some times throughout the year where it makes it a little bit challenging to land, so we’re going to have energy efficient LED lighting down the sides of the runway as well.”

One business owner says he’s hopeful an upgraded facility will increase foot traffic to his small restaurant.

“We have been waiting for this for a long time,” says restaurant owner Yan Del Valle. “I think it’s extremely exciting news.”

A major economic boost for the city bringing not only jobs, but the money people will spend once they’re working.

“The spinoff benefits of this project will be great,” adds Stanford, “from jobs and resources being used, and activity in the city.”

Travellers say they’re pleased with their experience at the Saint John Airport.

“I like it,” says traveller Scott Moffatt. “It’s very nice.”

“People take the time to make it more personal,” adds traveller George Martin,” and be able to get through security.”

The project is expected to be complete in three years.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.