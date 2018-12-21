

CTV Atlantic





Usually high school hockey games are a competitive affair, but a recent match between Millwood High School and Sackville High School began with applause from both teams, as a Millwood assistant coach was recognized for his brave actions after spotting a house fire.

Fred Dolan usually spends games behind the bench, as an assistant coach with the Millwood High School Knight varsity hockey team.

But on Thursday night, Dolan found himself at centre ice, being celebrated for his quick action that may have saved his neighbours life.

“On behalf of the professional fire fighters to Fred in recognition for his bravery and sense of community,” said Brendan Meagher, President of the Halifax Professional Fire Fighters Association, during the pre-game ceremony at Sackville Arena.

On November 24th, Dolan spotted flames coming from a home in his neighbourhood of Middle Sackville.

He quickly called 911, pounded on the homes door, and when he saw the coast was clear, ventured inside the home where he alerted a father and son who were unaware that their home was on fire.

“He was just hollering ‘your house is on fire, if anyone is in here you need to get out!’, he came right into the house,” said David Durling, the homeowner that was alerted to the threat by Dolan’s quick actions.

Meagher says Dolan did the right thing, and went above and beyond expectations.

“We don’t recommend people put themselves at risk, but we are encouraged when we see people concerned for members of their community,” says Meagher.

On Thursday night, Dolan was hailed as a local hero. The team and fire department presented him with a plaque for his bravery.

“I don’t consider myself a hero at all, my instincts just kicked in and something didn’t feel right,” says Dolan. “I just hoped if it was me in that situation, that someone would have done the same thing for me.”

David Durling is just grateful that Dolan did follow those instincts.

“I can’t thank Fred enough,” says Durling. “If the situation or hour of the day had been different… I don’t want to think about that,”

The team also presented Durling’s son Luc with a new hockey stick- perhaps inspiring dreams that someday he will play for his neighbourhood team, coached by his new hero.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.