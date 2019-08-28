

It's been nearly two months since Matt Minglewood had an accident in his backyard garden.

Since that time life has been a lot different for the legendary blues musician.

"All the stages I went through. The shock of it. The pain wasn't bothering me, that will go away, but people warned me about the depression that would set in and I wasn't prepared for how deep it was, really," said Minglewood.

The accident happened on July 4, while gardening with his wife, when Minglewood tripped and fell into a bush leaving lacerations on his face, which required stitches.

The worst of it? The musician lost sight in one eye.

"I just went face first, knocked over a concrete fountain," Minglewood said. "The top of it landed in hydrangea plant. My face was the first thing to hit that and a piece of the plant went in and around my eye ball and when I got up it came out."

The injury didn't slow Minglewood down. He only cancelled one show and was back on stage just days later, but he admits performing just wasn't the same.

"It was pretty hard to get through it," Minglewood said. "Two days later, I had some big shows with the band and that was hard because the shows I do are physical and they take a lot of energy to do them and I didn't have it."

But just as Minglewood was starting to face to the reality of living with an eye patch, he received news from his doctors that is giving him hope his sight will return completely. Currently he only has partial vision in that eye.

"Now, they think it's not optic nerve damage," Minglewood said. "It's just the trauma of the whole thing. Once I heard that, I was a pretty happy guy."

Minglewood says he's received thousands of emails, texts, and phone calls. He says those well wishes helped him through one of the most difficult times of his life.

"I can't say enough about what they mean to me really, because they kept me in this career for all these years," Minglewood said.

Minglewood will continue to do what he does best and is now thankful not only for his talent, but for a piece of news he calls a miracle.

"She said I'm one lucky guy, and I believe her."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.