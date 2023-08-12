Mini art galleries popping up around Quispamsis, N.B.

Art lovers in Quispamsis, N.B., will have noticed some art galleries popping up around town in recent weeks, only you aren’t able to walk through these displays.

Students at Kennebecasis Valley High School have created mini galleries, which house multiple tiny works of art created by them, and others in the community who have added their creations to the displays. There are currently four galleries set up around Quispamsis.

“The biggest purpose of these is to spread joy through art and to just make people smile,” says KVHS art teacher Sarah McCord, who came up with the idea after seeing similar mini studios in Sackville, N.B.

“I learned online there is a whole community of online little art galleries,” McCord says. “I visited two in Charlottetown also this summer.”

The galleries are maintained by the students with some even having their own display, including grade 12 student Yanna Nicoles.

“I thought that it was really fun for me to learn what I can do because I’m not very good at art,” Nicoles says, who curates a display located at the QPlex in Quispamsis. “At first it was all trial and error because I had too big of a box before and it looked really just wonky… but it worked out in the end.”

“Everyone thinks it’s great,” says grade 11 student at KVHS Caleigh Meyers, who is responsible for the Meehans Cove Park display. “Everyone loves them. It’s a great way for us to all share our artwork.”

The mini galleries not only provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work, community members can also add their creations to the displays, and anyone can take pieces they enjoy.

“All levels are welcome,” McCord says. “Professional art, kid art, I haven’t made art since high school art. Anything goes.”

Nine-year-old Charlotte Bannister has been visiting and adding her masterpieces to the galleries all summer.

“It’s really fun to see different art and new ideas for art,” says the young artists, whose favourite addition has been a picture of a pig eating a hamburger.

One of the four galleries currently in the community is located just outside a nursing home, with a second display box to be placed at another seniors home in the town.

“Which opens up some opportunities for my students to deliver workshops for the residents there,” McCord says. “And hopefully they can teach something back to my students, so it is about community involvement as well.”

McCord is hopeful in the future to have professional curated shows at some of the galleries.

The main gallery at the Arts and Culture Park will host a grand opening Saturday during the weekly KV Oasis Market, where Quispamsis Mayor Libby O’Hara will be on hand for an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Afterwards residents will have the chance to make free art they can add to the displays.

