Minimum wage inches toward $15 in the Maritimes
The minimum wage jumped by 80 cents on Prince Edward Island this week.
The move means the Island now has the highest minimum wage in the Maritimes.
The increase was the first of two planned for 2023. It is set to increase to $15 an hour on Oct. 1.
The increases were announced in September.
“We asked for predictability. We were given predictability. We asked for a runway leading up to those minimum wage changes being made, and they gave us a runway,” said Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada.
Cormier said that means businesses can plan for the changes they’ll have to make ahead of time.
The minimum wage on Prince Edward Island is now $14.50, in New Brunswick, it’s $13.75, and in Nova Scotia, the minimum hourly wage is $13.60.
The Nova Scotia government has said minimum wage will hit $15 an hour by October 2024.
Though the higher wage means workers will take home more, some businesses are opposed to the move.
The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce said the organization is concerned.
“We support the provincial government’s desire in ensuring Island employees are properly compensated for their hard work," said Bill DeBlois, chamber president, in an emailed statement.
"However, the size and timing of this increase is unfortunate and will have a large impact on employers that are still struggling with inflation, supply chain delays, and the labour shortage.”
The chamber official said, in a poll of members, 55 per cent of those who responded said the minimum wage increase would "somewhat" or "severely" impact their business, 17 per cent said they’d decrease staffing, and 14 per cent said they’d need to cut hours of operation.
Half said they’d need to increase prices to make up for the extra cost.
Cormier says minimum wage increases often cost more than just the difference in pay for the lowest-paid workers.
“If you have a salary scale, which most of them do, where there’s a percentage increase from your base wage up to the next level, up to the next level for all your wage earning employees, those percentages remain in place,” said Cormier. “That means it’s an increase all the way up through your salary scale.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Some Ukrainian newcomers in Canada seek to stay permanently as war drags on
Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the violence have arrived in Canada under temporary work and study permits, but some newcomers are seeking to stay permanently as they settle into life in Canada and the war back home drags on.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
-
Teenager arrested at Pearson Airport in death of 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont.
A 16-year-old was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport in connection with the November death of a 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.
-
Parts of the GTA could see messy mix of freezing rain and snow
Parts of the GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of a system that could result in a messy mix of precipitation over the next 24 hours.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Calgary's University District
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of University Avenue N.W. that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
-
Calgary senior missing, police look to public for help
Calgary police are asking for help finding a missing senior.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
2023: A risky year for the Legault government
The year ahead could be a fateful one for the Legault government. With the risk of a recession, tough choices are emerging, and pressure on François Legault could increase. Will his approval rating hold up like a Teflon that nothing sticks to, or will the wear and tear of power take its toll?
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named #2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the second most important performer in the world.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend' with multiple weapon incidents stretching resources: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Northern Ontario
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Business owners upset with smelly planters in downtown Sudbury
Two downtown business owners are expressing concerns about the cleanliness of the area.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Charges laid following stabbing, break and enter on Tuesday
A London man is charged with break and enter with intent and assault with a weapon after an incident in the city on Tuesday. Police say a man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a reported break and enter in the area of Paddington Avenue and Euston Road.
-
Outdoor rinks ready to go in London
Despite the mild temperatures and rainfall, after a little bit of maintenance, the outdoor ice rink at Victoria Park opened Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
Fog to cause near-zero visibility in parts of Manitoba
The Wednesday morning commute may be difficult for some Manitobans as fog brings near-zero visibility to parts of the province.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Downtown business owners await federal workers as unions fight return-to-office plans
Federal public workers will be required to return to the office part-time in two weeks, but one of the unions fighting the hybrid work model has backed away from bargaining and is talking about a strike.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man seriously injured in assault
A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
-
B.C.'s stockpile of COVID treatments growing amid continued eligibility restrictions
B.C.’s stockpile of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments has ballooned even further in as guidelines continue to restrict access to the drug despite ample supply.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Regina
-
Woman, 77, taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on Lewvan Drive
A woman was sent to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | These are the most expensive homes on Vancouver Island
BC Assessment has just released its property assessments for the 2023 year, and it has interesting tidbits on the most expensive homes in the Vancouver Island region.
-
'Not an explosion': Island Health workers recovering after pipe bursts at Victoria hospital
Island Health says two workers who were injured at Victoria General Hospital last week continue to receive treatment after a pipe burst in the hospital's boiler room, releasing scalding hot steam.
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.