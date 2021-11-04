Minimum wage not keeping up with rising cost of living in N.S.: report

Poverty levels in Nova Scotia continue to be at an all-time high.

Lynne McCarron, the executive director of United Way Cape Breton, said Thursday there has been a 40 per cent increase in people using food banks on the island.

The cost of living in the province continues to rise, but according to a recent report, minimum wage is still stuck well below the cost of living. Non-profit organizations say government needs to take a proactive approach.

"It's costing us too much money to not do it," McCarron said. "Right now, the province of Nova Scotia spends $2 billion as a cost of poverty."

United Way Cape Breton has provided free transportation for low-income earners by giving a subsidized taxi ride to and from work.

"Some people were saving up to $90 per day on transit subsidies," McCarron said. "So, if you think about someone making minimum wage for an eight-hour day, and they're spending $90 to get back and forth to work, there's not much coming into the house."

A new report from the Centre for Policy Alternatives found the living hourly wage fluctuated between $18.45 to $22.05, depending on where you live in Nova Scotia.

"We consider how much taxes are, what people need to pay in terms of EI and CPP, and then we look at whether people have access to different income supports from government or programs and services and come up with an hourly wage rate, which would cover all of the essentials in a budget," said Christine Saulnier, the director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Prince Edward Island recently announced it will be increasing its minimum wage by 70 cents to nearly $14 dollars an hour, marking the biggest jump in six years. That change will take affect on April 1, 2022.

In New Brunswick, the rate is $11.75.

But, with costs rising, current rates are not enough to live on.

"We want to see people who are able to bring their best to work and that's what the living wage evidence tells us," Saulnier said. "If we pay people a living wage, they don't have to work part-time, multiple jobs, trying to scrape things together. They are not stressed out all of the time."

The NDP recently asked the province to raise the minimum wage to $15.

"I don't know how many times we've introduced this bill, but it's been quite a bit," says Nova Scotia NDP MLA Kendra Coombs. "Everyone deserves a wage where they don't have to compromise."

According to the report, the top three most expensive items in the budgets for all regions are shelter, food and child care, which combined make up just over 60 per cent of regional budgets.

Saulnier said it's not just students who are living on minimum wage, but a lot of families and single parents are as well.

Shesays with the cost of just about everything rising, it's getting harder and harder to make ends meet.