

CTV Atlantic





Canadian newcomers gathered in Downtown Fredericton on Sunday to meet Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, and celebrate an important milestone.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the program called Private Sponsorship of Refugees. The same program that helped bring Mahmoud Alhallak to our country from Egypt.

“After the coup that happened in Egypt, things were really not pleasant for the Syrian community,” said Alhallak.

The program allows organizations and groups to sponsor refugees, helping bring them to Canada.

Fredericton MP, Matt Decourcey, says programs like these are key in a province where there’s already a shortage of workers.

“We simply don’t have the labour force to move in to fill those jobs, and contribute to our economic success, so we need immigrants.” said Decourcey.

“It’s a uniquely Canadian program,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. “But now the rest of the world is learning a lot from this program, and trying to replicate it in their own countries.”

Last year, Canada welcomed more refugees than any other country in the world thanks to programs like private sponsorships.

“It does open up a lot of opportunities for immigrants to come here and integrate, and really contribute to Canadian society,” says Maybelle Funtañoz.

“It’s a great place to be,” said Mahmoud Alhallak, who came to Canada in 2017. “People here are really polite, really friendly, really supportive.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jessica Ng