ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The fall session of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature is set to open today with a politically charged House Speaker election, as a Liberal member who left his cabinet post over disparaging remarks about a Labrador Indigenous group makes a bid for the job.

Perry Trimper resigned from his environment minister position in September after the Innu Nation released an audio recording in which he was heard saying the Innu are prone to playing "the race card."

The Innu Nation posted on Twitter about Trimper's potential candidacy last week, saying there a lingering sense of betrayal in Innu communities over his comments.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie says his party will not back Trimper's bid because of his comments on the Innu.

Premier Dwight Ball supported Trimper when he successfully ran for the Speaker's job in 2017 but the premier says he is not involved this time around.

Liberal Scott Reid also submitted for the position that will be decided by secret ballot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.