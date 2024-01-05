ATLANTIC
    • Minor changes in Maritime gas prices

    A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    There were only minor changes in the price of gas overnight in the Maritimes – the first scheduled adjustment of 2024.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased one cent in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 153.7 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 155.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices did not change overnight. The minimum price is still 186.3 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton remains 188.2 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. The minimum price remains 155.7 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island did not change either; the minimum price remains 193.7 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 1.7 cents. The new maximum price is now 154.2 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices decreased by 3.9 cents, bringing the new maximum price to 193.7 cents per litre.

