ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Minor changes to prices at the pumps in the Maritimes

    The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia overnight, while there were minor changes in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change in the Halifax-area. The minimum price remains 161.7 cents per litre.

    In Cape Breton, motorists are still paying a minimum price of 163.7 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices did not change overnight. The minimum price remains 199.2 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton remains 201.2 cents per litre.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.1 cents. Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 162.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price remains 207.5 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 1.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 163.7 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 1.1 cents.

    The new maximum price for diesel is now 206.4 cents per litre.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News