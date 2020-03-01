HALIFAX -- Halifax police say a minor earthquake appears to have caused a loud noise in a Dartmouth neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called the Montebello-area just before 9 p.m. after numerous people in the area reported hearing a loud noise and feeling their house shake.

Natural Resources Canada says the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was lightly felt in Dartmouth at 8:38 p.m. The earthquake had a depth of two kilometres.

Crews have since cleared the area.

This is a developing story, more information to come…