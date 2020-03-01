Minor earthquake causes loud noise in Dartmouth
Published Sunday, March 1, 2020 9:51PM AST
HALIFAX -- Halifax police say a minor earthquake appears to have caused a loud noise in a Dartmouth neighbourhood Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called the Montebello-area just before 9 p.m. after numerous people in the area reported hearing a loud noise and feeling their house shake.
Natural Resources Canada says the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was lightly felt in Dartmouth at 8:38 p.m. The earthquake had a depth of two kilometres.
Crews have since cleared the area.
This is a developing story, more information to come…