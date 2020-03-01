HALIFAX -- Halifax police say a minor earthquake appears to have caused a loud noise in a Dartmouth neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called the Montebello-area around 8:40 p.m. after numerous people reported their homes shaking and an extremely loud noise sustained for several seconds.

Natural Resources Canada confirms a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was lightly felt in Dartmouth at 8:38 p.m. The earthquake had a depth of two kilometers.

"An event this small isn’t usually felt by a lot of people unless it occurs in an urban area," says Seismic Analyst Nick Ackerley. "We don’t expect it will have caused any damage."

Police say there are no reports of any injuries or property damage.

Natural Resources Canada is currently collecting information from the public about the event.

Police say residents near Lake Mic Mac, Waverley Road, Montebello Drive and Caledonia Road reported the event.

Emergency crews have cleared the area.

Halifax police say at this time, there is no known risk to public safety.