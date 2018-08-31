

CTV Atlantic





NEW WATERFORD, N.S. - With only around 200 players, the New Waterford Minor Hockey Association is the smallest on Cape Breton Island – and registration has been going down for years.

So when the puck drops on this season, the association is taking the unique step of waiving the usual $500 sign-up fee for any kids who have never played before.

“It’s a way to recruit new kids who maybe can’t afford – their parents can’t afford hockey, or want to come try it for the first year and it’s free registration,” said the Vice President of the New Waterford Minor Hockey Association, Scott Hillier.

But they won’t be getting off completely scott-free. The athletes will have to sell fundraising tickets, with a quarter of the proceeds going back to the player and their parents to purchase gear, or to sign up next year.

“With registration and equipment, they can’t afford both so with the registration being taken care of.. I think a lot of people will use it,” said hockey parent, Michelle Cameron.

Other minor hockey associations are thinking about giving it a try as well, the President of Sydney Minor Hockey, David Jamel, says they’ve also considered options to increase enrollment.

“We toyed with charging $50 this year to cover the cost of insurance, and let the kids come out and try it for free. Not a full minor hockey membership, but a six-week trial program,” said Jamel.

Regular fees will be applied if the player comes back for a second year, but the hope is that the kids will be hooked on the game.

Hillier says in the end, it’s all about the survival of a minor hockey association with a long and proud history.

“If they keep declining the way they are, we might have to talk to a neighbouring association about maybe amalgamation of something, which – we don’t want to go that way,” he said.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald