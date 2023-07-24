Minto man faces attempted murder charge after gunshots lead to emergency alert: N.B. RCMP

A 53-year-old Minto, N.B., man is facing attempted murder, firearm and impaired driving charges after a shooting incident that prompted an emergency alert in the area Sunday.

West District RCMP officers responded to a report of gunshots at a home on Pleasant Drive at about 4:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man came to the home and fired several gunshots towards a second man before driving away in a silver Nissan.

RCMP confirm no injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

Approximately one hour later, at 5:20 p.m., an emergency alert was issued for the Minto region. The alert urged residents to stay inside, lock their doors and avoid contact with the suspect.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police got a tip from the public that the man was possibly in the Chipman area. Officers soon found the suspect’s vehicle, but he failed to stop for police.

Police say the vehicle was stopped a short time later and a 53-year-old man was arrested. The emergency alert was subsequently lifted by 6:43 p.m.

On Monday, Rodney Dickinson appeared in Fredericton provincial court, where he was charged with:

two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

attempted murder

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence

being an occupant of a vehicle while knowing there was a firearm in said vehicle

operation of a vehicle while prohibited

impaired operation of a motor vehicle

operation of a motor vehicle exceeding 80mg %

intentionally discharging a firearm at or in a residence

Dickinson will remain in custody ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Aug. 8.