Minto, N.B., man charged in 2018 homicide

A 38-year-old man from Minto, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 homicide of Michael Wagnies.

The 62-year-old man’s body was found on Aug. 1, 2018, inside a residence on Centennial Drive.

On March 3, 2022, RCMP officers arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the investigation. Police say he was taken into custody on unrelated matters.

Wade Thompson was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday during proceedings at Fredericton provincial court. He is set to return to court on Monday.

Police say the investigation into the homicide of Wagnies continues.