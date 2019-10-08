A lumber mill in Miramichi has been destroyed by fire.

Miramichi Fire Chief Tony Lloyd says crews were called to the Miramichi Lumber Products facility on Jane Street shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

All three Miramichi fire departments responded to the scene, along with fire crews from nearby Sunny Corner, N.B.

Lloyd says the building, which was engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene, was destroyed within “a few hours.”

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross says power and water were cut to part of the community due to the fire. Volunteers with the organization were on standby as a precaution, but Bedell says nearby homes did not need to be evacuated.

Lloyd says crews will remain on scene Tuesday.

There is no word on a cause at this time.