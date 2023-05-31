Miramichi Road man, 61, killed in tractor-trailer crash: N.B. RCMP

Police say a man has died after a tractor-trailer crash in Salmon Beach, N.B., Monday afternoon.

Chaleur Region RCMP, Janeville and Bathurst fire departments as well as Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Cape Road around 12:45 p.m.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of a tractor-trailer, left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, a 61-year-old man from Miramichi Road, died at the scene from his injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene.

The provincial Department of Environment also evaluated a potential fuel spill in the area.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

