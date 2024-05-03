Miramichi Timberwolves earn franchise’s first MHL title with game 6 win over Summerside Western Capitals

With a game 6 victory over the Summerside Western Capitals Thursday night, the Miramichi Timberwolves clinched their first-ever Maritime Junior Hockey League title in front of a home crowd of 2,300 fans.

Summerside started out strong, with Jonah MacDonald scoring the first goal of the night. The 19-year-old forward found the back of the net for a second time in the period, helping his team take a 3-1 lead to end the first.

Just 16 seconds into the second period, Miramichi’s Jeremey Duhamel scored on the power play, netting his fourth goal of the playoffs. Defenceman Jacob Squires also connected on the power play, restoring the Western Capitals’ two-goal lead seven minutes into the second.

The Timberwolves scored three unanswered goals in the third, sealing a 5-4 victory over the Western Capitals and winning the Metalfab MHL Cup.

Duhamel added a goal and two assists in the third and was named the first star of the game.

Miramichi netminder Jack Flanagan was named Playoff MVP, going 10-0-2 in the post-season, with a .916 save percentage.

Next stop for the Timberwolves is the Centennial Cup in Oakville, Ont. They’ll face the Melfort Mustangs on May 9 in their first game of the tournament.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.