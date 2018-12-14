

CTV Atlantic





A woman has died after her vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Noinville, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 126 shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Police believe the woman’s vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic. Her name hasn’t been released, but police say the 45-year-old woman was from Miramichi.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.