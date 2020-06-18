Advertisement
Miramichi woman killed in two-vehicle collision in Glenwood
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:32AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:35AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A woman has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Glenwood, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Route 11 around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say it appears a sedan was headed south on Route 11 when it crossed the centre line and crashed into a northbound SUV.
The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The 68-year-old woman was from Miramichi, N.B. Her name has not been released.
Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either vehicle at the time of the collision.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.