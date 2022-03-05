Miriam's Custom Cakes: From generational recipes to a blossoming business

What started as a generational love for baking has turned into a blossoming business for Miriam Jobin, the face behind Miriam's Custom Cakes in Lower Sackville, N.S.

With her seven-year-old daughter, Scarlett Jobin, as her baking apprentice, the team are sharing their family's love for baking with the community.

"I can remember back when I was a little girl watching my mom decorate cakes for me and there was always two cakes at special occasions because my grandmother also decorated cakes in the bakery and so that’s been passed along in the generations, and now Scarlett is also decorating cakes," says Jobin.

Working in an office at the time, Jobin started sharing her cakes and cupcakes on Facebook for her family and friends – with little idea her baking skills would grow into a small business.

"It got a lot of hits. I got all kinds of orders, it was really exciting and also super busy," says Jobin.

Tag teaming the business with Scarlett, Jobin says her daughter is the best helper she has – and the best advertiser.

"I like decorating it and eating them because they're so tasty," says Scarlett.

When asked what makes a good cupcake, Scarlett says the icing.

"I try to do flowers but I never get it - I do my best," says Scarlett.

With a purpose to share her fond of baking with others, Jobin says her favourite part about her business is the reaction she receives from customers.

"It's nice to know I brought somebody joy like that in their day," says Jobin.

Using the motto, "where art meets baking," Jobin says her custom cake business has allowed her to combine her love of craft with work.

"I love painting and drawing and now it comes through in the cakes and cupcakes too which is really fun," says Jobin.

Her baking apprentice, Scarlett, also has big plans for the future of the business.

"Scarlett tells me that she wants to work with me when she's older so first we'll get her washing the dishes," says Jobin.