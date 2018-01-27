Featured
Missing 14-year-old girl in Moncton found 'safe and sound': RCMP
RCMP have located 14-year-old Serena Bourque of Moncton, New Brunswick.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 6:28PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:42PM AST
RCMP have located a missing 14-year-old girl in Moncton, New Brunswick.
According to a release from RCMP earlier in the day Saturday, Serena Bourque was last seen on Myers Street Thursday. RCMP say she was reported missing that same day around 9 p.m.
RCMP would like to thank the public for their assitance in locating Bourque.