Missing 61-year-old woman found safe: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a woman who went missing from Wards Creek over the weekend has been found safe.

The 61-year-old was last seen around noon Saturday on Wards Creek Road and was reported missing later that day.

Police said the woman has a medical condition that can make her appear disoriented or confused.

In an update Monday morning, the RCMP said the woman had been found safe.

