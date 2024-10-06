ATLANTIC
    • Missing 61-year-old woman found safe: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    The New Brunswick RCMP says a woman who went missing from Wards Creek over the weekend has been found safe.

    The 61-year-old was last seen around noon Saturday on Wards Creek Road and was reported missing later that day.

    Police said the woman has a medical condition that can make her appear disoriented or confused.

    In an update Monday morning, the RCMP said the woman had been found safe.

